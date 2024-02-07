The Texans' CJ Stroud spoke out in favor of Bryce Young vs. critics.

The Carolina Panthers won just two games last season, finishing last in the NFC South. Following the season, speculation ran rampant as to why first overall pick Bryce Young of the Panthers didn't have his best year, and now he's gaining support from Texans star CJ Stroud.

Stroud recently shared how he was able to gain confidence in his first year in the NFL.

With the Panthers set to pick number 33 in April's 2024 NFL Draft (their first round pick belongs to the Chicago Bears), Young's rookie season performance is being scrutinized.

Stroud Backs Opinion on Young's 2023 Struggles

Stroud is the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the Texans to the playoffs.

He backed a popular opinion on why Young struggled oftentimes this season.

“In his shoes, I feel like a lot of stuff didn’t go his way, that was out of his control,” Stroud said.

“You can’t make a play if somebody don’t block. You can’t make a play if somebody don’t catch a ball. And when you watch the tape, Bryce did a lot great things. He’s gonna be a great player. But it takes time.”

Stroud on Texans' Run, Comparison to Young's Panthers

Stroud stressed that he believes everyone ‘has their own path' and spoke about what allowed him to be successful with Houston this past season.

He led the Texans to a playoff win over the Browns before coming up short against the Ravens.

“I think I came into a situation where we were strugglin’, but we still had a lot of good pieces,” Stroud said to PanthersWire. “And Nick Caserio, our GM, brought in a lot of good vets. DeMeco [Ryans] was the perfect coach for our type of team.”