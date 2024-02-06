The Texans need to bulk up on offense this offseason.

The Houston Texans exceeded their wildest expectations in 2023 behind the MVP-worthy performance of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. The Texans are far from perfect, though. They still have plenty of holes on the Texans roster that must be addressed this offseason. Two areas where the team needs significant help are at offensive line and wide receiver. As good as CJ Stroud is, he was often under pressure and needed to rush to get the ball out to his underwhelming WR corps.

The Texans could trade for an offensive tackle from the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles currently have an estimated $20 million in available cap space, but they also have 24 pending free agents.

Landon Dickerson will be a free agent in 2025, and the team may not be willing to pay what it will take to re-sign him to a long-term deal. If Philadelphia’s front office believes that is the case, a solid argument can be made for trading him now and getting assets in return, rather than letting him walk for nothing in free agency.

The Eagles had a dominant but short-lived run before collapsing spectacularly in the second half of the 2023 season. Amid rumors of turmoil in the locker room and a potential coaching change, the team may be looking for a soft reset.

If Howie Roseman decides to reset, it may be time to get assets back that can build the core of the next championship roster in Philadelphia.

Roseman may not be able to demand a premium return for Dickerson given his upcoming free agency, but the Texans still have plenty to send back to the Eagles.

The Texans have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with extra picks in the fourth and seventh rounds. The only round in which they do not have a pick is the sixth round.

Picks in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the 2024 draft along with a future second-round pick and possibly another late-round pick as a sweetener would likely be enough to get this deal done.

The Texans don’t have any one player they can point to on their offensive line as being a stand-out, anchor type of player this offseason. Dickerson is a physical, aggressive blocker who would help anchor the Texans’ line and give them an identity. This will improve the overall quality of their offensive line play, and Dickerson will also bring value in the locker room and on the sidelines as a leader among the linemen.

Dickerson can lead the charge in the run game with his aggressive, physical blocking. If defenses overcommit to take down running backs following Dickerson’s blocks, that will make things easier on the rest of the linemen and help to open up gaps elsewhere in the running game.

Dickerson is also an instinctive pass blocker who can handle his assignment and help out if the center or tackle on either side of him gets beat.

A No. 1 receiver for CJ Stroud

The Texans have decent offensive weapons, but they could benefit from having a true No. 1 option for Stroud to throw to.

Brandon Aiyuk could be on the move this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers are another team that owes a lot of money to a lot of players. As a result, it is likely that one or multiple players could be on the move this offseason if the front office deems it necessary to free up financial resources and give the team more fiscal flexibility moving forward. If this is the approach that the organization takes, Aiyuk would be a prime candidate to be treated.

Aiyuk is a great player, but the 49ers have plenty of great players at the offensive skill positions. Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in football, George Kittle is a top-three tight end and Deebo Samuel is explosive and might be the most versatile offensive weapon in all of football. Samuel is equally effective whether he is lined up out wide, in the slot, or in the offensive backfield.

Adding Aiyuk would give CJ Stroud a clear No. 1 target to throw to. The Texans receivers are good, but they aren't the game-breaking types that keep defensive coordinators awake at night. They each did their part, but it was truly a testament to CJ Stroud's ability that Houston's offense looked as good as it looked in 2023. Adding a No. 1 wideout such as Aiyuk would turn the Texans into a dominant offense.

A player such as Aiyuk would also make life easier for the other pass catchers on the Texans roster. Aiyuk draws double teams frequently, which opens up the rest of the field for other receivers to have a bigger impact.

In 2018, JuJu Smith-Schuster had the best year of his career for the Steelers playing Robin to Antonio Brown’s Batman. Somebody such as Tank Dell could play the role of Smith-Schuster to Brandon Aiyuk’s Brown.

Aiyuk can run all the routes and gain yards after the catch. He is a weapon, and his presence would not only help Stroud grow but would also take pressure off the other pass catchers, likely making them more impactful as well.

These two smart acquisitions would position the Texans to make a leap next season.

Improving the offensive line would make life easier for Stroud and pay benefits in both the running game and the passing game. A go-to threat at receiver would elevate the passing game to new heights. If Houston’s front office targets and acquires these two players, it sets the stage for the team’s offense to continue to grow in the 2024-2025 season and for the Texans to make a real run at the Super Bowl.