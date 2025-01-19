Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd wants to set the record straight on his viral interaction with special teams coach Frank Ross. While he owned up to the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for removing his helmet on the field, Boyd wanted it to be known that he did not shove Ross out of anger the way many seemed to believe.

After the game, Boyd said he “got too excited” when he caused a fumble on the opening kickoff and believed the Texans had recovered the ball. His adrenaline led him to celebrate with his teammates on the field before he attempted to do the same with Ross, unaware that the Kansas City Chiefs retained possession and he had been flagged for his actions.

“I got too excited, did something I shouldn't have done,” Boyd said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “I was turnt… I had to talk to [Frank Ross] and apologize 'cause he said that [I shoved him] and I'm like, ‘What you mean? I got a turnover.' But he's like, ‘Nah, that's not why I was coming to talk to you.'… That's not in my character; I would never disrespect nobody. I love Frank.”

Expand Tweet

Boyd later took to social media and further explained his actions on Instagram. He claimed that the media was attempting to “assassinate” his character by posting clips out of context.

The sixth-year cornerback is in his first year with the team. He has appeared in all 19 games in 2024, mostly on special teams, giving him a close connection to Ross.

Texans conclude injury-riddled disappointing campaign

After recovering the ball, Boyd's penalty put the Chiefs in prime field position. However, the Texans' defense managed to hold them to just three points on the opening drive. Kansas City would still go on to win the game 23-14 and advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The loss puts a firm bow on the Texans' up-and-down season that included an AFC South title but still resulted in disappointment. Houston entered the year viewed as a Super Bowl contender but could never establish enough consistency throughout the year to back up that claim.

Injuries primarily limited the Texans, leaving them severely shorthanded in their final game against the Chiefs. Houston played the divisional round game without Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Jimmie Ward, Jalen Pitre and Devin White. All three of the team's top receivers — Diggs, Dell and Nico Collins — missed significant time at some point in the season.