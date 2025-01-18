Kicking off the divisional weekend in the NFL, the first game started with a bang that only the hometown fans enjoyed. On the opening kickoff in their divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd made social media erupt, but not necessarily how he would've liked to. Following the Chiefs' huge return on the opening kickoff, Boyd caused a fumble that was recovered by the return team. That's not where it ended, however, as Boyd celebrated on the field by throwing his helmet off, forcing a 15-yard penalty and causing him to have an epic meltdown on the field — and the sideline, pushing the Texans' special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

And with emotions at an all-time high given the stakes of this game, Boyd's major blunder was caused by celebrating the strip instead of grabbing the football, along with the penalty tacked onto the play.

So, while his strip was impressive, considering how far the Chiefs advanced the kickoff, he completely blew it by not securing possession.

Instead, he rushed over to the sideline, celebrating.

When Ross didn't like the behavior or the penalty — for obvious reasons — he yelled something at Boyd, causing the on-field scruff.

Nothing major happened between the two, but social media was all over this.

For those who weren't watching the game, here's what social media had to say about the Boyd vs. Ross title fight to open up the divisional round:

Now, while social media users had fun ripping into Boyd after his early-game crash out, this is something tied with the Texans' corner.

For many watching this game, his actions weren't very surprising, given his history in the NFL.

But, with nearly four quarters left in this game, the Texans could still positively return from this blunder. Anytime a team faces off against the Chiefs in the playoffs, they must be on their best behavior. However, with Boyd's early-game mistake, the Texans are already playing catch-up.