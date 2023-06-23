Will Anderson Jr. has become the first top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to sign a rookie contract. The Houston Texans have inked the former Alabama star to a four-year contract worth $35,212,818, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Anderson’s contract with the Texans includes a fifth-year option and a $22,609,320 signing bonus.

The Texans traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft in order to select Will Anderon Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick. Houston paid a steep price for Anderson. The Texans sent the No. 12 pick and No. 33 picks in the 2023 draft, along with a first-round pick and a third-rounder in 2024 to the Arizona Cardinals. Houston drafted quarterback CJ Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

Anderson’s contract is worth more than the year’s previous No. 3 pick, which was also made by the Texans. Houston selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third pick in the 2022 draft. Stingley’s fourth-year deal with worth $34.657 million with a $22.285 million signing bonus.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Anderson, the Texans are getting one of the most dominant defensive players in college football over the last half-decade. Houston’s rookie finished fifth in the 2021 Heisman Trophy Voting, recording 31 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks. In 31 career games with the Crimson Tide, Anderson totaled 204 tackles, 58.5 tackles for a loss and 34.5 sacks.

The Texans have won four games or fewer in three straight seasons. DeMeco Ryans will be Houston’s fifth different head coach (or interim head coach) since 2020.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Stroud were the only players drafted ahead of Anderson. Their contracts are expected to be worth close to $38 million and $36 million, respectively when they are eventually signed.