Texas A&M football had a rough end to November and their 2024 season, and December is not starting off much better. Junior wide receiver Cyrus Allen is jumping into the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He suffered an arm injury on Nov. 16, which ended his lone campaign with the Aggies a bit prematurely.

Replacing Allen's production, which consisted of 18 receptions, 269 yards and one touchdown, is not the main concern for head coach Mike Elko as he braces for the offseason. No, the bigger issue, as noted by 247 Sports' Carter Karels, is that Texas A&M's receiver room is worryingly sparse at the moment.

Texas A&M football must stay active in order to keep pace with the SEC

Elko and his staff have to be aggressive in adding offensive playmakers who can make quarterback Marcel Reed's job a little easier in 2025. The WR position was an area of focus last year, which is how Allen wound up in College Station in the first place. The 6-foot speedster recorded 43 catches for 778 yards and four scores on Louisiana Tech in 2023, but he got a bit lost in the shuffle after joining the Aggies. Cyrus Allen will now once again enter the portal and hope that he comes out of the other side in the best situation possible.

Texas A&M football could also use a change after a disappointing finish. While there is plenty to celebrate in Elko's first year at the helm, the team squandered what could have been a potential playoff berth thanks to an overtime road loss versus Auburn. A frustrating showing at home to rival Texas last Saturday officially ended its big postseason aspirations. The Aggies can surely build on their 8-4 effort heading into 2025, but a couple of tweaks are also probably needed.

The SEC is uncomfortably cramped, so it is crucial for programs to keep evolving. Mike Elko will be tasked with filling Allen's slot and then upgrading the offense collectively in the coming months. The transfer portal taketh away, but it can also giveth.