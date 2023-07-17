One of the biggest storylines surrounding Texas A&M football heading into the 2023 season is the team's play-calling situation. Will head coach Jimbo Fisher call the shots or will it be the much-maligned Bobby Petrino, who was brought in as offensive coordinator this offseason?

Predictably, Fisher was asked about who will call the plays at SEC Media Days- and even more predictably- he tap danced around the question like a politician. Here's what the Texas A&M football coach had to say, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“I'm not going to get into that. Bobby was hired for a reason. Tremendous guy. Tremendous football mind. Hopefully he'll call the game & have suggestions.”

Fisher said that he's “not going to get into that”, adding that Petrino was “hired for a reason.” However, he didn't give any of the reporters at SEC Media Days any insight into that reason, only offering that “hopefully” Petrino can “call the game.”

Wouldn't Fisher, the one who hired Petrino, know that already? In all seriousness, the dynamic between the two- and Texas A&M football's potential success or failure- will be one of the biggest stories in the SEC all season long.

The Aggies, who went 5-7 last year, fielded one of the worst offenses in the nation in 2022, averaging just 22.8 points per game. Fisher, who has called plays for the last five seasons for Texas A&M football, said he'd “consider” relinquishing the duties back in November of 2022.

Then in March, Fisher said he “planned” on Petrino calling plays. Now, he's stopping short of committing to that publicly.

If anything, the Fisher-Petrino partnership promises to be entertaining in 2023.