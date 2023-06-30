One of the most intriguing coaching moves of the college football offseason was Texas A&M football's hiring of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator. While Aggie fans seem excited about the move, an anonymous SEC coach thinks pairing Petrino with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will lead to a horror movie-like situation.

“Sounds like a Nightmare on Elm Street scenario, doesn't it? I know 'em both and they're both single minded,” one SEC coach said. “It'll be interesting to see if Jimbo will keep his butt out of the way. Petrino is not a feel good, Mr. Happy type of guy, but he's a great offensive mind.”

The hiring of Petrino presumably means that he'll take over the play-calling duties for Texas A&M given his track record. Petrino was tagged as “one of the best play-callers in the country” by one SEC coach, but Fisher has been hesitant in making that decision public knowledge and may not want to give up the reigns of the offense so easily.

There is a ton of pressure on Fisher as he enters his sixth season with Texas A&M football. The Aggies have one of the most talented rosters in the country but are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season. The hiring of Bobby Petrino keeps expectations high, but if Jimbo Fisher doesn’t utilize the offensive guru to the best of his abilities, it could spell the end of his tenure with Texas A&M. Freddy Krueger might make his way to College Station this fall. Aggie fans beware.