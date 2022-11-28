Published November 28, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jimbo Fisher made a major change to the Texas A&M football coaching staff, as he fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey on Monday, according to Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

Dickey joined Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M football staff as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach back in 2018, though he shifted to coaching the tight ends, as well as his offensive coordinator duties, heading into this season.

The Aggies averaged at least 29 points per game in each of the first four seasons with Dickey on the staff, though the results slipped in 2022, as the team mustered just 22.8 points per contest.

The program finished 5-7 and missed out on bowl games, with Fisher, who calls the plays for the Aggies, coming under fire for the team’s performance.

Texas A&M football even switched quarterbacks midseason, going away from Haynes King and starting LSU transfer Max Johnson.

Johnson suffered a hand injury and missed the rest of the action, with Connor Weigman taking over.

But the lineup tinkering was not enough to spark the Aggies, who lost six games in a row before finishing strong with victories against UMass and LSU to end the campaign.

Such a result was not going to sit well with Jimbo Fisher, who kicked off an offseason of change by firing his offensive coordinator.

The next order of business will be the transfer portal, followed by recruiting, an area Fisher excelled in last year, bringing in the nation’s number-one class.

Of course, none of this will matter if the Texas A&M football offense isn’t better next year.