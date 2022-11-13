Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

This season has been absolute disaster for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football squad. Heading into the season, there were high expectations placed on the Aggies’ shoulders. In fact, they were placed 6th in the national rankings. However, this season has been nothing but disappointment after disappointment for the team.

After yet another loss (this time to the lowly Auburn Tigers), Texas A&M was officially eliminated from bowl eligibility. This makes them the highest ranked team in the preseason to completely miss a bowl game. At this point, this is just insult to injury to the Texas A&M football fans. Via 247Sports:

After losing to Auburn, Texas A&M drops to 3-7, meaning the Aggies (No. 6) are the highest preseason ranked team to miss out on bowl eligibility in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/rtMs6cPUZS — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 13, 2022

But wait, there’s more:

Texas A&M is the first college football program ever to follow a #1 national recruiting class with a losing season. Head coach Jimbo Fisher's current buyout: $85.95 million. pic.twitter.com/NzByn2dknC — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 13, 2022

Texas A&M was expected to be one of the better football teams this season, due to their sturdy defense and solid offense. Unfortunately, their offense seemed to completely collapse this season. The Aggies offense struggled to score against even the softest of defenses. It was an embarrassing show by a team that was poised to take over the SEC West.

In Texas A&M’s stead, a new football juggernaut arose in the SEC West. The LSU Tigers have taken over and are challenging the Alabama Crimson Tide for supremacy in the division. Aggies fans are going to be left wondering what the team could’ve done better as this disastrous season comes to a close.

As for Jimbo Fisher, this loss would be a nasty stain on what has otherwise been an excellent career for him. The Texas A&M football head coach is easily one of the best college football coaches today.