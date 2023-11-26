With Texas A&M looking for a new head coach, starting quarterback Max Johnson has officially entered the transfer portal.

Texas A&M football is still searching for a head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher. Rumors suggested that Kentucky coach, Mark Stoops would take the job, but it fell through. With the head coaching situation up in the air, it sounds like quarterback Max Johnson is looking for a new program.

He took to social media to announce that he's officially entering the transfer portal. Johnson mentions that he will be a grad transfer in the upcoming offseason.

Considering the Aggies have yet to find a coach, this should have been expected. Now, although Johnson has played in college for four years, he'll have two years of eligibility with whichever program he signs with.

Throughout his four years in college, Max Johnson has played football for LSU and Texas A&M. This season for the Aggies, Johnson recorded 1,452 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's set to officially enter the portal in early December.

As for Texas A&M football, hopefully they hire a new head coach soon. They've been rumored to be interested in nearly every coach imaginable at this point. But whoever they hire will need to implement a strategy to bring in as many players as possible. Whether it's through recruiting or the transfer portal, the Aggies should be busy this offseason.

Until then, it wouldn't be shocking if more players follow Max Johnson's footsteps and enter the transfer portal. It's just the nature of how things go when a college team changes its coaching staff. With that said, look for Texas A&M football to announce a new head coach in the coming weeks. The sooner, the better.