Texas basketball scored a big 81-69 rivalry win on the road over Texas Tech on Tuesday, but it came with a lot of drama. A hard Brock Cunningham foul that got him ejected resulted in Red Raiders fans throwing objects on the court, causing a delay and fan ejections.
The incident occurred midway through the second half as Texas held a 25-point lead. As Cunningham chased after a loose ball, he hip-checked Texas Tech's Darrion Williams into the stands, triggering a replay review. Fans began throwing objects, including water bottles, on the court.
The ugly scene can be seen here:
Cunningham was ejected after a flagrant foul 2 call, while the home team earned an administrative technical foul for the fans' unruly behavior. This led to even more stuff getting thrown on the court. Several fans were escorted out of the arena.
Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland even had to take a microphone to address the rowdy crowd and get them to stop throwing things on the court. Texas head coach Rodney Terry was prepared to take his team off the floor until the situation settled down, but McCasland's actions helped defuse it.
Texas Tech made a small run to make the game a bit more interesting after the incident, but the margin never got closer than 12. It was a disappointing outcome for the Red Raiders, who entered the game with a better record than their in-state opponent. Texas Tech is now 19-9 overall and 8-7 in the Big 12, while Texas is 18-10 and 7-8 in conference play as the college basketball season nears March Madness.