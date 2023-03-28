Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, arguably the most popular player coming out of Texas Basketball, didn’t hide his delight after it was reported that the Longhorns are keeping Rodney Terry as head coach for the long haul.

Terry took over from Chris Beard following his December arrest and January firing, serving as the interim head coach since then. Under his tutelage, the Longhorns not only won the Big 12 title over Kansas Jayhawks but also made it all the way to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

While the Longhorns would have loved to make it to the Final Four and have a shot at the title, there’s no denying that what Terry has done–considering the situation and the time he had–as nothing short of incredible. With that said, he definitely deserves the reported five-year, $15.3 million deal Texas basketball offered him.

Durant agreed, noting on Twitter that it’s a “well-deserved” reward for the head coach.

It’s definitely a great move for the Longhorns to not wait any further when it comes to making Rodney Terry as the permanent head coach. While nothing is official yet and both sides will still have to put pen to paper, the latest reports just indicate that Texas has full faith in their new head coach.

As for Kevin Durant, he has been supportive of Texas basketball throughout the NCAA Tournament. And it’s safe to expect him to keep cheering for his former collegiate team. Who knows, maybe next year the Longhorns will be able to make it to the final with Terry leading the way.