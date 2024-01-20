Texas basketball earned its best win of the season on Saturday, beating ninth-ranked Baylor 75-73 at Moody Center in instant-classic fashion.

A highly competitive, back-and-forth affair came down to its final moments as Bears coach Scott Drew took a timeout with just 14 seconds remaining, his team down three. After Langston Love caught a pitch-ahead and faked a dribble hand-off on the right wing, he reversed course the other way and threw a cross-court chest pass to Jalen Bridges. The senior forward wasted little time, quickly jabbing right then taking one dribble left before stepping back for a well-contest triple.

Splash. Tie game, 73-73, with just 5.1 seconds left.

Longhorns coach Rodney Terry still had a timeout remaining but opted against taking it, content to attack the open floor as Baylor set its defense. That choice paid immediate dividends when no one picked up Tyrese Hunter after he inbounded the ball, giving the Longhorns guard a free runway past halfcourt and all the way to the rim.

Game over. Texas wins at the buzzer, not only defeating a favored in-state rival, but getting a victory that will loom extremely large to the NCAA Tournament selection committee come March.

Needless to say, Longhorns fans and hoop heads alike went nuts in response to Hunter's last-second heroics.

The win moves Texas to 13-5 overall, including 2-3 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns' much-needed victory comes at the start of their toughest portion of the regular season schedule, before a whopping five more consecutive games versus ranked opponents—not even including later matchups against Houston and Kansas, both in the top-five.

Could this be the spark that fuels Texas to a midseason turnaround? We'll find out more on Tuesday when the Longhorns head to Norman for a clash with No. 15 Oklahoma.