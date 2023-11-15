Dylan Disu continues to work his way back to action from an injury the Texas basketball star suffered in the NCAA tournament.

Texas Longhorns star Dyland Disu has yet to see action in the 2023-24 college basketball season, as he continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the last campaign. However, Texas basketball head coach Rodney Terry revealed an optimistic update about the progress of Disu (h/t Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports).

Texas' Dylan Disu (foot) is “definitely making positive progress”, but still has no timetable for a return, per a school spokesman. Has yet to play this season. Averaged 22.5 PPG and 10 RPG in two NCAA Tournament games last March. Longhorns host Rice tonight in Austin.

Texas basketball can seem to afford Disu being out of the lineup during this portion of the season, as the Longhorns are still in the softer parts of their schedule. They are 2-0 thus far with wins over the Incarnate Word Cardinals (88-56) and the Delaware State Hornets (86-59) — both in Austin. Up next for the Longhorns is a meeting with the Rice Owls (ranked just 181st on KenPom) this Wednesday night, also at home.

Texas basketball still waiting for Dylan Disu to return

Disu sustained the foot injury during a second-round matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 March Madness NCAA tournament. He has not played since, though, Texas basketball managed to win in the Sweet 16 game against the Xavier Musketeers before getting eliminated by the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round.

The senior forward averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 36 games (all starts) in the 2022-23 season. In his eight previous full games, he put up an impressive scoring average of 16.5 points.