The Rice Owls will head to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns in college basketball action. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Rice-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Rice lost 89-76 to Harvard in their last game. Unfortunately, they struggled off the bat, trailing 43-33 at halftime. The Owls could not complete the comeback. Significantly, Mekhi Mason led the way with 20 points, two rebounds, and five assists. Anthony Selden added 18 points. Likewise, Max Fiedler had 13 points and nine rebounds. Travis Evee had 11 points but also shot 2 for 14. Meanwhile, the rest of the team went 5 for 16. The Owls shot 41.7 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they shot 64.3 percent from the charity stripe, missing 10 free throws. The Owls lost the board battle 32-29 while also committing nine turnovers.

Texas defeated Delaware St. 86-59 in their last game. Initially, they built a 39-30 halftime lead. But they ran away with the game in the second half. Significantly, Max Abmas had 19 points. Ithiel Horton added 18 points. Meanwhile, Dillon Mitchell added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyrese Hunter tallied 13 points. The Longhorns shot 52.8 percent from the field, including 54.5 percent from the triples. Moreover, they won the board battle 32-22. But they must fix the turnovers, as they committed 19.

Texas leads the all-time series 90-30. Amazingly, they are 52-10 in 62 home games against the Owls. Texas defeated Rice 97-91 in overtime last season at home. Hence, it allowed them to run their winning streak against Rice to 11.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Rice-Texas Odds

Rice: +20.5 (-115)

Texas: -20.5 (-105)

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

Why Rice Will Cover The Spread

Some issues abound with the Owls. Now, they must correct them quickly as they face the 19-ranked Longhorns. It all starts with the offense and how well they can convert their opportunities.

Fiedler is the leader, with 14.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. Additionally, he has shot an exceptional 77.8 percent from the field. Mason is their second-best player, with 13.5 points per game. Also, he has shot 47.6 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Selden has done well, averaging 11 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Likewise, Evee is a core player, with 10.5 points per game. But Evee has shot poorly, hitting only 25 percent of his shots, including 23.1 percent from the triples.

The Owls need to do better at the charity stripe. Overall, missing 10 free throws is unacceptable and will not win most games. The Owls also must cut down on the turnovers. Therefore, when they are setting up a play on the offensive side of the court, they must establish clear and concise passes while also taking better shots. Fiedler, Maxon, and Selden need more from their teammates to have a chance against Texas.

Rice will cover the spread if they can formulate a good offensive plan. Next, they must avoid turning the ball over.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

The Longhorns are off to a good start in this young basketball season. Now, they hope to continue building momentum as they face a Rice team that is struggling to shoot the basketball.

Horon is their leader, averaging 17.5 points per game. Moreover, he has shot 55 percent from the field, including 61.5 percent from beyond the arc. Abmas is averaging 15.5 points per game. Furthermore, he has shot 50 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the triples. Hunter has averaged 12 points per game. Despite this, he has struggled to shoot, hitting 43.8 percent of his shots and making 37.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. Mitchell is averaging 11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Amazingly, he has shot 69.2 percent from the field.

The only issue Texas endured in their last game was a lack of ball control. Thus, not turning the ball over will be a critical factor in this game against Rice to ensure they can win. The Longhorns need better defense, as they managed just one block in their last game.

Texas will cover the spread if the shooters stay hot. Then, they must do better on the defensive end.

Final Rice-Texas Prediction & Pick

Rice showed they could hang with the Longhorns last year. Regardless, they looked absolutely awful in a home loss. It did not inspire confidence in their performances. Thus, expect Texas to come out and make more shots. Rice has struggled to shoot the ball, and it will continue in this showdown with the Longhorns.

