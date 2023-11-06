The Texas Longhorns will be without Dylan Disu in their season opener as he is still recovering from a foot injury.

The Texas Longhorns are looking towards another strong year as the 2023-24 NCAA regular season is set to tip-off this coming week. The Longhorns are coming off an impressive run to the Elite Eight last year. Texas is hoping to get key forward Dylan Disu back in the lineup from injury as soon as possible, but he will miss their season opener against Incarnate Word as per Jeff Goodman of The Messenger.

Texas forward Dylan Disu will not play in the season-opener tomorrow against UIW, Rodney Terry told @TheMessenger. Disu still trying to get his foot 100 percent after suffering injury in NCAA tourney last season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 5, 2023

Dylan Disu was a key part of last season’s Texas team that finished 29-9 overall and 12-6 in Big 12 Conference play. Dylan Disu first sustained the foot injury during the Longhorns second round NCAA Tournament win against Penn State.

Disu suited up in the Sweet 16 against Xavier but he left the game early and was unable to return. He began his college basketball career at Vanderbilt where he played for two seasons before transferring to Texas.

Last season, he moved into starting lineup for the Longhorns starting all 36 games he played in at 19.0 minutes per game, He averaged 8.8 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 61.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Disu had one remaining year of college eligibility left due to his COVID year. The Longhorns are expecting a major boost from the transfer portal this season in the form of former Oral Roberts explosive guard Max Abmas. Head coach Rodney Terry also shed the interim label and was given a standard contract by the university.