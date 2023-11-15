Rodney Terry and the Texas basketball program landed a huge commitment from Tre Johnson on the Pat McAfee Show.

No. 5 overall recruit and shooting guard Tre Johnson from Link Academy went on The Pat McAfee Show to announce his commitment to the Texas basketball program to play for Rodney Terry.

This is a huge get for the Texas basketball program and Rodney Terry, who is in his first full season as head coach of the Longhorns. Terry filled in as the interim head coach after Chris Beard was dismissed last season, and he led the team to the Elite Eight, where they lost to the Miami basketball program.

Tre Johnson is a shooting guard from Dallas, Tex., so it is a great sign for Terry to keep one of the most talented recruits from Texas in state. Terry took to Twitter to congratulate Tre Johnson on the commitment.

Johnson is the third commit that Texas has for 2024. He joins four-star shooting guard Cam Scott, the 37th-ranked recruit according to 247 Sports, and power forward Nicolas Codie, the No. 46 recruit and another player from Texas.

This season, the Texas basketball program has started 2-0 with wins over UIW and Delaware State. Up next is Rice before the Longhorns play Louisville in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. They should be able to beat a weak Louisville team, and then they will play either UConn or Indiana on Monday to wrap up the Empire Classic.

It will be interesting to see how Texas performs this year ahead of Johnson's arrival to the program next year, when he is expected to make a huge impact.