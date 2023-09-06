The Texas Longhorns were one of the top teams in college basketball last season. After Chris Beard was let go following allegations of domestic violence, the team did not miss a beat under new head coach Rodney Terry. Terry led the Longhorns to a 12-6 record in Big 12 Conference play as well a Big 12 championship. They also advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Texas suffered a major blow, however, when starting forward Dylan Disu suffered a foot injury during the tournament. He still has not been cleared to resume all basketball related activities and does not have a timetable for his return as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

https://x.com/jonrothstein/status/1699446346342641759?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Dylan Disu suffered the foot injury during Texas' second round NCAA Tournament win against Penn State. He was in the lineup for their Sweet 16 matchup against Xavier but ended up leaving the game early and did not return. He was sidelined during their Elite Eight loss to Miami. Disu did finish the game against Penn State with 28 points and ten rebounds. Through the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Disu joined the starting lineup this past season after coming off the bench for the 2021-22 season which was his first at Texas. He originally played at Vanderbilt for his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Texas. This past year he averaged 8.8 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 61.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.