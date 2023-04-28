David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Texas Longhorns had a pretty successful season after preseason turmoil that saw the firing of head coach Rick Beard. Assistant coach Rodney Terry took over and guided the Longhorns to a very good regular season and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They got some good news this week when Dylan Disu announced that he was returning for another season. Texas also got some major transfer portal news with the addition of former Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick. On Thursday, Texas got even bigger news with the addition of Max Abmas through the transfer portal as per Joe Tipton of On3sports.

NEWS: Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas has committed to Texas, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 4.0 APG this season. Story: https://t.co/Fpl2Jf14ao pic.twitter.com/Tf77ua2lwP — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 28, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Max Abmas had entered the transfer portal after four seasons at Oral Roberts. He had developed into one of the best wings in the country and was a highly sought after player. Last season he averaged 21.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 53 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Over the course of his four seasons at Oral Roberts, Abmas averaged 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 43.7 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from the three-point line and 88.3 percent from the free-throw line.

A legitimate NBA prospect, Abmas tested the NBA draft waters in 2021 but ultimately decided to return to school. That was the season he led Oral Roberts on a thrilling Sweet 16 run. Abmas will provide explosive wing scoring for the Longhorns. They should once again be one of the top teams in the nation next season.