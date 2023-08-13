Texas football freshman quarterback Arch Manning is making progress. The prodigal son of Cooper Manning — and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning — showed his potential during Texas Football's first fall scrimmage of the season.

During the scrimmage, Manning showcased both his accuracy and scrambling ability, including on an incredible 70-yard touchdown run.

“According to my sources, Texas freshman QB Arch Manning looked incredible during Saturday’s scrimmage. He scored on a 70-yard touchdown run on an improvised play. He also was incredibly accurate throughout the day. I’m told he looked better than any other backup QB,” per Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods.

The performance in this scrimmage was notable, particularly after Manning struggled during the Spring exhibition game earlier this year.

However, Longhorns fans shouldn't expect to see Manning take the Texas starting quarterback role anytime soon. Though Manning excelled, so did starter Quinn Ewers who has already been tabbed for the position. The second-year Ewers reportedly had an awesome day completing two touchdown passes to receivers Johntay Cook II and AD Mitchell. Outside of one interception, Ewers played pretty much flawlessly.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Quinn Ewers has impressed all through Texas practice this summer, including when his “filthy” pass to AD Mitchell went viral earlier this week.

This side arm pass from Quinn to AD was filthy 🤧 pic.twitter.com/4QV8Km2m2S — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) August 10, 2023

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian is expecting a big year for Ewers in the second year of the offense. This will be the last season for Texas in the Big-12 before they join the SEC in 2024. After finishing 3rd in the conference in 2022 and going 8-5, the Longhorns will want to build off that and claim the Big-12 championship in their last season with the conference.