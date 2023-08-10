The Texas football program has high hopes this season, and a lot of those hopes hinge on quarterback Quinn Ewers.

There was a recent video that was released from practice, which included Quinn Ewers throwing a side arm pass across his body and threading the needle to complete it. It shows the potential he has as a player, and is exciting for Texas football fans to see.

This side arm pass from Quinn to AD was filthy 🤧 pic.twitter.com/4QV8Km2m2S — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) August 10, 2023

There is a lot of pressure on Ewers this season, as if he struggles, there could be calls for Arch Manning to start for Texas. Ewers is expected to be an NFL quarterback, but the hype around Arch Manning certainly could cause some noise.

Regardless, there is certainly a lot of expectations surrounding Ewers. Let's get to some of the fan reactions to the impressive play.

Straight nasty! 🔥 Excited for the season! Get used to QE ➡️ AD — Marenthia Bell (@MsMarenthia) August 10, 2023

It’s why quarterback play matters so much, you can have great coverage but a perfect pass will beat it every time — Kevin Modisette (@utmodisette) August 10, 2023

However, there was one fan who was not convinced that the play was that impressive.

Man, that didn't look nasty it looked lucky. That very well could have been picked off as well. — Just Me (@dwhindallas) August 10, 2023

The Texas fanbase is one of the most rabid in sports, and they are dying to get back to glory days. This will be the last season in the Big 12, and there is a lot of hope surrounding the Texas football program for the future. The hope is that Ewers leads them to new heights this season, while eventually Manning helps them take the next steps in the SEC.

It will be interesting to see how the Longhorns fare this season, and if they can contend for a Big 12 title in their last season in the conference. It could set them up to compete in the SEC.