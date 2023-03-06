Arch Manning will not be guaranteed the Texas Football starting quarterback gig. Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian said Manning and Quinn Ewers will compete for the job, per ESPN’s Dave Wilson.

“I’m not worried about who’s going to be on the cover of what magazine next week,” Sarkisian said. “I’m more focused on is, is each guy focusing on what they need to do to develop to be the best player that they can be? Quinn has an entire year of a head start, but I don’t want to hold Arch back. I want to see how far he can take this thing and what it can look like.”

Sarkisian will face a dilemma in this QB battle. There will be pressure to start Arch Manning given the fact that he’s the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Additionally. Arch happens to be a highly-regarded recruit. On the other hand, Quinn Ewers has valuable college football experience. He dealt with injury concerns this past season, but impressed for the most part when under center. Although, he dealt with some struggles.

There is uncertainty around the starting quarterback job for 2023. However, there’s no uncertainty about who the future of the program is. Arch Manning’s high ceiling has many people around both the NCAAF and NFL world thinking he can turn into a superstar. The future is bright for Manning regardless of whether or not he earns the starting nod in 2023.

We will monitor and provide updates on Texas’ QB situation as they are made available.