Texas football is undergoing massive changes in less than 48 hours after the Cotton Bowl loss. The Longhorns now know the 2025 fate of star left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas' top blindside protector has announced he's entering the NFL Draft, with ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller confirming the move Sunday. This means projected incoming starting quarterback Arch Manning needs a new blindside protector.

Banks took to Instagram to share his gratitude toward Texas, saying “I knew I was part of something special.” He thanked head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood for believing in him. He added how he was proud to “bleed burnt orange” during his time in Austin.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder enters the league as a unanimous All-American selection. He's also going to the league as the Outland Trophy winner, annually given to the nation's best offensive lineman. Lastly, Banks makes his decision right before the Wednesday deadline for underclassmen not playing in the national title game to declare for the draft.

Texas has huge hole to fill with Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL bound

Banks likely will garner a high volume of attention by different franchises. Longtime NFL draft analyst for ESPN Mel Kiper Jr. projects Banks will become a top 10 selection. He's expected to emerge as one of the first tackles taken on night one of the draft.

Texas, however, has a massive hole to fill with his departure. The Longhorns already are called to tweak their offensive line. Opposing defenses battered this unit in the Longhorns' last four games. The Buckeyes pummeled the pass protection with four sacks.

Sarkisian and Flood can consider moving right tackle Cam Williams over. Williams, however, was the tackle who surrendered the final Quinn Ewers sack that ended as a scoop-and-score for Ohio State. Texas may need to dip to the portal to find Banks' replacement — plus give Manning comfort in knowing someone experienced is protecting his back.

Banks isn't expected to be the only Texas underclassman leaving Austin. Ewers is projected to declare early as well. Leading wide receiver Matthew Golden is another who could jam to the NFL.