The NFL Combine was busy on Saturday with players from around the college football world, and one school that had one of the best showings is Texas football. Xavier Worthy especially had a great day and stole the show as he broke the all-time NFL Combine record for 40-yard dash time as he ran it in 4.21 seconds. Other Longhorns such as Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Kelian Robinson also had big days as well.
Texas football players certainly improved their NFL Draft stock on Saturday, and it wasn't a surprise to see. There is a reason why the Longhorns made it all the way to the College Football Playoff. The Texas football Twitter account had a short and sweet reaction to their stars showing out.
Texas Made 🤘 https://t.co/5VXl6mLzrL
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 3, 2024
Right now, Texas has it made. The Longhorns have a good amount of guys showing out at the NFL Combine, but they also have a ton of talent returning from last year's team, and they are expected to be a national title contender once again next season. It's pretty special when you can lose that kind of talent and still be set up for success the following year.
The NFL Draft is now less than two months away, and those Longhorns that showed up on Saturday should be hearing their names called. We will have to wait and see where they all end up, but whatever NFL teams land these players will likely end up being satisfied with their decision. They performed well at Texas, they performed well at the combine and they will likely perform well in the NFL.