The NFL Scouting Combine is taking place this weekend, and with defensive linemen and linebackers expected to test on Thursday, Texas football defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat turned some heads when speaking on Wednesday about what he expects to do.
“I'm just a big guy,” T'Vondre Sweat said, via Cole Thompson of Sports Illustrated. “A lot of people get scared of the numbers and all that, but when y'all see me move tomorrow, I think a lot of people get scared of the numbers and all that, when y'all see me move tomorrow, I think a lot of people are going to be surprised.”
When Sweat did not weigh in at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., he received criticism and fell in many mock drafts. However, the Texas football defensive tackle said that he will weigh in on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. He mentioned that he played at 365 pounds, according to Thompson.
“We have to grow into our bodies, and this is me, as you can see,” Sweat said, via Thompson. “I'm a big guy with, a big frame, and that's just how it is. I just grew into my frame man.”
It will be interesting to see how Sweat performs, if he lives up to what he said he would do, and how that impacts his draft stock. Not only will his performance in drills be important, but his interviews with teams this week are important as well. Only the teams will know how he performs in those.