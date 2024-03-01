The college football coaching carousel was out of control for a few weeks during the offseason. After Nick Saban retired from Alabama, a flurry of names popped up, including Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian.
Ultimately, Sarkisian decided to remain in Texas and signed a new contract extension. Recently, Sarkisian opened up on why he never considered going to Alabama and decided to remain in Texas during an episode of All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson:
“The speculation on the outside world was probably just that. We were in the process of developing and getting my new contract done. I think we're just on the cusp of doing some really special things here at Texas. That was not really a reality.”
.@CoachSark on why he chose to stay at Texas over replacing Nick Saban at Bama:
“I want to build my own legacy.” pic.twitter.com/LAiUhxLpk6
— All Facts No Brakes (@AllFactsPod) March 1, 2024
Replacing Nick Saban, arguably one of the greatest college coaches in history, are tough shoes to fill for anybody. For Sarkisian, he admits it was never really a reality as they were working on a new contract for him.
The Texas football program is on the cusp of something special and just made a trip to the College Football Playoff this past year while defeating Alabama during the season. With Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning back for the 2024 season, the Longhorns should once again be viewed as a top team in the country as they make the move to the SEC.
Leaving the Texas football program for Alabama is certainly something worth considering, but Steve Sarkisian admits he is happy in Austin and looks forward to continuing to build something special.