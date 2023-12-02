Texas football makes a bid for the CFP after ending a 14-year drought to win the Big 12 championship over Oklahoma State.

The Texas football program has had a stellar year and is a potential team to make the College Football Playoffs. It's been a long time since the Longhorns won a championship. So much so, that they broke a surprisingly long draught with their Big 12 title win.

The last time Texas football won the Big 12 championship was back in 2009, according to ESPN College Football. It's been 14 long years. But it's safe to say that Texas is officially back!

THE LONGHORNS WIN THEIR FIRST BIG 12 TITLE SINCE 2009‼️ It was the longest conference-title drought in school history 😮 pic.twitter.com/A5rlPC9BDg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 2, 2023

Quinn Ewers was absolutely on point on Saturday as he led the Longhorns to a big win over Oklahoma State. The star quarterback finished the day with 452 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He was near perfect as Texas football controlled the game from the opening kickoff.

Steve Sarkisian may have just implanted himself as a Texas football legend. The Longhorns are a proud program who have been starving for a championship. This team has looked fantastic this season outside of their one loss against the Oklahoma Sooners.

With that said, the Longhorns hope to make a playoff appearance. However, they need some help in doing so. Louisville has a chance to knock Florida State out of the CFP, which is exactly what this Texas football team needs. If this team makes the postseason, they'll have a chance to win the National Championship, which would make for a story book ending.

The college football season is nearly over but there's still plenty of football to be played. Hopefully, the Longhorns make the playoffs, as they deserve a shot at the title.