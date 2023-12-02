Arch Manning might have to wait before taking over the reins at Texas —but is he willing to?

The future of Texas football, Arch Manning, may have to wait longer before he ascends to the team's starting quarterback role. That's because incumbent quarterback Quinn Ewers' is leaning toward returning to the Longhorns for a fourth season.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Ewers' chances of returning in 2024 have “increased exponentially” in the last few weeks. This news comes just hours before Texas is set to face off against Oklahoma State in this year's Big 12 title game.

Ewers had a terrific season for the 11-1 Longhorns, completing 103 of 149 passes (69.1%) with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

While Texas fans have the program's future in mind, Ewers has his path to the NFL to consider. A dozen more starts at the FBS level will only serve to enhance his NFL draft pedigree. “If Ewers does return in 2024,” writes Thamel, “He'd ascend to the top of that 2025 NFL draft class and be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.

Unlike the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft class, which is headed by well-known quarterback names like USC's Caleb Williams, Oregon's Bo Nix, and Washington's Michael Penix, Jr., prognosticators have indicated that the 2024 class will be much leaner in terms of quarterback talent.

It's unknown whether Ewers' return to Texas football will prompt Manning — a star recruit and member of the famed Manning family of quarterbacks, to enter the transfer portal. Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and LSU have been rumored as potential destinations for Manning should he opt to depart Texas.

Arch Manning made his much-hyped debut for the Longhorns last week.