The Longhorns' Junior wideout went down early in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Texas football's Xaiver Worthy appears to have suffered a severe ankle injury in this afternoon's Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State. The exact severity of the injury isn't yet known.

Worthy remained on the ground, reaching for his left ankle after a tackle near the 50-yard line early in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon. He was soon taken to the locker room. Texas was in the process of blowing out the Cowboys 42-12 when the incident occurred.

Worthy is at the culmination of a terrific comeback season after struggling with injuries throughout 2022. He is as fierce a competitor off the field as he is on it. Just last month, he struck back at an Oklahoma player who had mocked the Texas football program on social media.

Xavier Worthy is in the locker room after suffering a leg injury.

The 20-year-old Junior from Central East High School in Fresno, California, was the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. That season, he nabbed 12 touchdown receptions in twelve games, breaking the school record held by Roy Williams. He entered play Saturday with 67 receptions, 883 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Known for his explosive speed and natural playmaking ability, he's currently predicted to be a first-round NFL draft pick, according to many prognosticators. NFLDraftBuzz.com states Worthy is “more than just speed, and possesses nice soft hands, is a decent leaper, is afraid to catch in traffic, and has the route-running skills of a savvy vet.”

Previous Texas Longhorns pass catchers who have gone in the first round of the NFL Draft include Lam Jones (1980,) Mike Williams (2002,) and Roy Williams (2004).