Texas football is going to be reloading in 2025. The Longhorns are losing another wide receiver to the NFL Draft, per ESPN. Isaiah Bond is leaving Austin to try and take his talents to pro football.

“I want to show teams they are getting the most explosive wide receiver in the draft,” Bond said, per ESPN. “They are getting an eyepopper, a great, great athlete and a hard worker.”

Texas fans were probably expecting this move, as Bond projects as one of the fastest players available. The Longhorns receiver ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver in Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL draft rankings, according to the outlet.

Texas football is already dealing with the loss of another wide receiver, Matthew Golden. The Longhorns just lost in the College Football Playoff semi-final to Ohio State. It was a repeat of 2023, when Texas lost to Washington in a semi-final game.

Texas is expected to look very different in 2025

Texas football will look very different on offense in 2025. The team is already set to lose quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has led the squad to two consecutive CFP appearances.

Arch Manning is set to take over as Texas quarterback, and now it looks like he will need some new receivers to throw to. The losses of Golden and Bond are tough to stomach for fans.

Bond had a great season in 2024. The receiver finished his season with 34 receptions, for 540 yards and five touchdowns. His stats were a bit down from 2023, when he caught 48 passes for 668 yards. Bond spent the 2022 and 2023 campaigns playing for Nick Saban at Alabama.

The wide receiver also scored a rushing touchdown this season for Texas football. He posted four carries for 98 yards this season for the Longhorns.

“I'm very appreciative of my time at Texas,” Bond added. “I told Coach Sark, ‘I appreciate the opportunity for him giving me a chance to play on his football team at this great university. I'm grateful and deeply appreciative he took me in as one of his own.”

Bond's best performance this season was against UTSA, when he caught five passes for 103 yards. He also caught two touchdowns in that game, which was a 56-7 victory. The receiver didn't have strong performances in the last few games. He caught just one pass in the Texas football CFP loss to Ohio State.

Texas opens the 2025 season against Ohio State, which will be a tough challenge for the Longhorns.