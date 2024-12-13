While Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program have mostly avoided a quarterback controversy between starter Quinn Ewers and backup Arch Manning, the Longhorns seemingly won't have to risk it another year.

According to Texas football reporter Anwar Richardson, Ewers is set to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, which means Manning is set to become the undisputed UT starter.

“Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025,” Richardson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer. Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson.”

Manning is a part of one of the most famous family of quarterbacks in football; Arch is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning.

As a result, fans have clamored to see Arch make his mark in Austin. But his time at quarterback has been limited by the presence of Ewers, who led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff for the first time last season.

This year, Ewers has struggled on-field and has dealt with injuries; in Texas's first season in the SEC, Ewers' efficiency has dipped from his breakout 2023 campaign in which he threw just six interceptions and ranked in the top 10 in the nation in completion percentage.

Ewers had a strong start to this season, as he threw for 691 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in the first three games of the season. But after suffering an oblique injury against UTSA, Ewers sat and watched as Manning wowed fans. The backup, who threw 5 touchdowns and ran for two in relief of Ewers in a pair of games early in the year, became the temporary starter as Ewers recovered.

In his first start, Manning had trouble with the Louisiana-Monroe defense; he completed just over 50% of his passes and threw 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. His second start a week later went much better; against Mississippi State, Manning went 26-for-31 for 325 yards, 2 touchdowns, and ran for 33 yards and another score.

Due to Ewers' return before the Red River Rivalry game vs. Oklahoma, Manning has not seen much of the field since, although he did momentarily replace Ewers during a disastrous loss to Georgia in October.

Ewers, Manning, and the Longhorns host Clemson in the first round of the 12-team CFP on Dec. 21.