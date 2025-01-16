When Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he left behind Texas football, and a big wad of money. In the latest report by 247 Sports, they said that Ewers was offered a large sum of money, $8 million to be exact, to leave the Longhorns and join this specific university. The article didn't say what university offered him the money.

However, some reports have circulated about North Carolina offering Ewers that sum of money. Despite the claim, Ewers remains committed to the NFL Draft. Still, if he were to come back and reenroll within the NCAA, plenty of programs would look to secure the SEC passing touchdown leader from this season.

Ewers helped lead Texas football to two consecutive College Football Playoff performances. In 2024, they lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The next year, they lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. In both of those games, Ewers showed that he's ready for the big moments.

Quinn Ewers could've left Texas football for $8 million in NIL

Even with his decision, $8 million is a big number to walk away from, especially in today's NIL. Players are being paid consistently well to remain or commit to a new university. For Ewers, if he were to accept the total, the results could change the landscape of this offseason's recruits.

As an All-American athlete, the $8 million could've set the foundation for what other All-Americans can make. They could command hefty salaries and force institutions to go deep into their pocketbooks to keep them at that specific university.

However, this is a hypothetical and not a real situation. The former Texas football quarterback is expected to remain in the NFL Draft. Ewers has been labeled as the No. 3 quarterback, behind Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders. In the coming months, he'll continue to prove his value to a prospective NFL team.

If his value drops though, he might be wondering if going back to college and securing $8 million was a smart decision, after all.