Following possible speculation, Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, according to a post on his personal X account. The news follows an interesting moment in his season. During the College Football Playoff, Ewers was offered $6 million in NIL to transfer from Texas football.

The university was never identified, but it would make sense to possibly transfer if he didn't declare for the NFL Draft. Backup freshman quarterback Arch Manning was patiently waiting his turn to start. When Ewers went down with injuries, Manning stepped up and led the Longhorns to two wins in his two starts.

After a shaky return, Ewers looked like his old self in the CFP. He dominated against Clemson and helped them move on to the Peach Bowl. However, the Texas signal-caller showed some uncertainty against Arizona State. He made some pretty bone-headed decisions that almost cost them the game.

Despite that, his experience came in handy during the fourth quarter and overtime. Ewers's heroics helped Texas secure a double-overtime win and move on to the Cotton Bowl. In that game, he put the team on his back. Against a stout defense, he threw for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His performances showed he did all he could do for Texas football.

Texas football's Quinn Ewers will be taken highly in the NFL Draft

After making his announcement, Ewers is the No. 3 quarterback on the board. He's currently behind Miami (FL) football's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Still, career numbers of 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions are quite impressive.

His announcement doesn't come as a surprise though. Funny enough, Ewers said that he won't play in college only a few days prior. This is confirmation that he wants to take his game to the next level. The 6'3 quarterback has plenty of upside. He's one of the more accurate throwers in the draft.

However, a 12-interception season to close his collegiate career isn't appealing. Still, those mechanics can be worked on at the next level. Plus, the NFL Draft Combine hasn't happened yet. In only a few months, he could surprise many and even increase his ranking on the quarterback draft boards.

Now, Ewers will look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft. He left behind a lasting legacy in Austin. Two appearances in the CFP rejuvenated the fanbase and made them encouraged, even in a new-look SEC conference. Now, he'll look to build up his legacy in the NFL, like he did for the Texas football program.