Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers announced on Wednesday that he will not be returning to college and will instead go pro. Ewers and the Longhorns played their last game on Friday night as they came up short in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State. Texas was in it until the very end, but they couldn't find a way to get it done. There was some speculation about Ewers potentially returning to college and entering the transfer portal, but he has made the decision to go pro.

Quinn Ewers ended up spending four years with the Texas football team. He finished the 2022 season 172-296 through the air for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He took a big leap in 2023 as he finished the year 272-394 for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six picks.

This season was a pretty similar one for Ewers compared to last. His final season of college football saw him finish 293-445 through the air for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Now, Ewers is ready to go pro.

Out of high school, Ewers was the top quarterback recruit in his class. He had a good college career, but there are numerous QBs expected to be drafted before him in what is already a relatively weak QB class. Let's take a look at where Ewers could potentially end up.

Sporting News

The latest mock draft from Sporting News has Quinn Ewers coming off the board in the first round with the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting him at 21 overall. Ewers is the fourth QB off the board in that draft.

“The Steelers need to dive back into a first-round QB three years removed from the Kenny Pickett pick given they've capped their offensive and overall team success with various makeshift solutions the past two seasons,” The mock draft states. “Ewers can be ideal with his downfield passing and untapped athleticism.”

The NFL Mock Draft Database currently has Ewers sitting at 51st overall despite being as high as #7 at one point. Sporting News is certainly one of the more optimistic mock drafts.

“Per the NFL Mock Draft Database, his pro stock slipped throughout the 2024 season,” An article from USA Today says. “His consensus big board rank peaked at No. 7 but now stands at No. 51 — and even that is a rebound from a drop to 71st place among this year’s crop of draftable talent.”

Here are some other views on Quinn Ewers:

ESPN: #4 QB as of December 4th

PFF: #124 overall prospect, #7 QB

CBS: #53 overall prospect, #4 QB

“Quinn Ewers is an adequately sized quarterback with notable arm arrogance, a trait that can work both for and against him,” CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote in his scouting report for Ewers. “He has the ability to sling the ball with a three-quarters release effortlessly to all levels of the field and provides small glimpses of plus accuracy when operating in gunslinger mode. While his arm is not elite, it remains a clear strength in his profile.”

One issue that Ewers has had in his career is accuracy, and that is something that will need to improve.

“However, Ewers' ball placement showed little improvement over his three years as a starter, with a reasonable number of misses at all levels,” Trapasso added. “His overall accuracy must improve if he is to succeed at the next level. His footwork is often messy, particularly when he's moved off his initial spot. Although he possesses the arm talent to push the ball vertically in such situations, his accuracy tends to waver considerably. Much of his offense relies on screens and other easy completions, and he has shown a tendency to be confused by coverages. He is not yet a particularly adept full-field reader.”

Ewers athleticism will definitely give him an edge in the NFL, but he definitely isn't known for his ability to run the football.

“On the positive side, Ewers became more agile as his career progressed, improving his ability to elude rushers in the pocket and adding modest scrambling and throw-on-the-run elements to his game,” Trapasso said. “That said, he's unlikely to be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback at the NFL level. The physical traits are present, but this remains a raw quarterback prospect at this stage of his development.”

The NFL Draft is just a few months away, and it will be interesting to see if Quinn Ewers hears his name called in the first round.