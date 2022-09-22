The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for a big matchup against rival Texas Tech, and head coach Steve Sarkisian dropped a major update on Quinn Ewers’ status for the clash. Sarkisian revealed that Texas plans to have Ewers make the trip to Lubbock and suit up for the game, via Sam Khan Jr. While he didn’t go as far as declaring Ewers would be the starter, his comments certainly bode well for the quarterback’s return as conference play opens up.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Quinn Ewers will make the trip to Lubbock for the Texas Tech game and will suit up. — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) September 22, 2022

Sarkisian did state that the Longhorns would be bringing four quarterbacks with them to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech, including Ewers, Hudson Card, Maalik Murphy Jr., and Charles Wright.

Ewers has been out with a shoulder injury he picked up in Week 2 against Alabama. He missed the Longhorns’ game in Week 3 against UTSA, as Card drew the start for that game.

While Ewers has not officially been listed as the starter for Texas against the Red Raiders, his chances of taking the field are certainly trending in the right direction. The fact that he’s suiting up is a major indication that he’ll be ready to play.

Ewers was expected to miss as many as six weeks due to his shoulder injury, but he’s made remarkable progress in his recovery and could be back for Week 4. With conference play set to get underway this weekend, having Ewers under center would be a big boost for Texas.

Across two games this season, Quinn Ewers has completed 25-of-36 pass attempts for two touchdowns and one interception with 359 yards.