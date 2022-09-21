Quinn Ewers injury update puts him in place to return for Big 12 opener vs. Texas Tech

Texas football officially begins Big 12 action this weekend with an important matchup against Texas Tech and it appears they will have QB1 Quinn Ewers back in the mix.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an update on Ewers and the rest of the quarterback room on Monday which is surely good news for this weekend. Via 247 Sports:

“They all practiced today, which is a positive. That to me is a really good sign. Last Monday, they didn’t all practice. To have the point where we are today from the quarterback situation, they were all out, which is a great sign. I think it’s the progress that Quinn Ewers is making, it’s Hudson (Card’s) ability to bounce back after playing Saturday and the ankle to feel good enough to go today and Malik had a good practice today as well.”

Ewers suffered an SC joint sprain in the nailbiter loss to Alabama in Week 2 and the early diagnosis was he could be out for six weeks. But, it appears the youngster is already trending in the right direction. The Longhorns signal-caller really put his talent on full display against the Crimson Tide, completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards in the fourth quarter before getting injured.

Even if he’s not at 100% against the Red Raiders, it’s a positive for Sarkisian to have both Maalik Murphy and Hudson Card in tip-top shape. Card was slightly inconsistent last weekend versus UTSA though, therefore the return of Quinn Ewers would certainly be ideal. We shall see what happens.