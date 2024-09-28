Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is not expected to play in a game Saturday against Mississippi State, per ESPN. If Ewers is out, Arch Manning would get the start in his place.

Ewers is battling an abdominal injury that caused him to miss time in recent games. Manning has stepped in and kept the Longhorns undefeated going into SEC play.

Texas is 4-0 on the season, heading into Saturday's matchup. The team is expected to compete for a College Football Playoff bid this year, and has used stringent defense to support its offense.

Quinn Ewers has led Texas football the last few seasons with strong play

Ewers led the Longhorns last season to the CFP, losing to Washington in a semi-final game. The senior quarterback has 691 passing yards this season, to go with eight touchdown passes. He has just two interceptions.

The quarterback hurt his abdomen in a game against UTSA, that caused him to leave the contest. Manning stepped in and kept the offense rolling, posting five touchdowns either through the air or on the ground. Manning then went on to win the Louisiana-Monroe game to keep Texas undefeated.

Ewers' injury was originally thought to be quite serious. The prognosis changed and the quarterback is considered week-to-week, possibly able to play soon. Texas football fans are surely happy to hear it. The team is playing its inaugural season in the SEC after several years in the Big 12 conference.

The team has one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country in Ewers. He threw for 3,479 yards in 2023, with 22 touchdown passes. He also had a 2,000 yard passing season in 2022 for Texas football. Ewers has improved his completion percentage and passer rating each year he's been in Austin. Texas football fans are expecting big things from him once again this campaign.

Texas football and Mississippi State play Saturday at 4:15 Eastern. Mississippi State enters the contest with a 1-3 record.