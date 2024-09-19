The Texas football program has two high-profile quarterbacks, which can often cause issues. But it hasn't become a problem yet, even with Arch Manning taking over for Quinn Ewers due to injury, and Urban Meyer is impressed by that.

For most college football teams, a starting quarterback going down with an injury is about as dreaded of an outcome as possible. Many teams barely have one solid option at QB, let alone two. But Texas seemingly has that luxury, which can also double as a curse if the egos are not kept in check.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they have not had any trouble so far despite Ewers, a former No. 1 recruit in the country, starting over Manning, a No. 1 recruit in his own right who is quarterback royalty. Of course, Arch is the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and grandson of College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning, which made the 19-year-old a celebrity even before he took a college football snap.

Even though true freshmen are rarely prepared to play, especially against the level of competition Texas did last year, it's not rare to see young, highly-recruited players like Arch leave their initial school for more playing time. But Arch and his family are apparently unlike others, which Meyer, who dealt with his fair share of quarterback debates in his career, said has impressed him.

“I’ve talked to other coaches about it, it drives you absolutely insane when you see people leave a great situation, and you’re like, ‘Why the hell did you just do that?'” Meyer said on ‘The Triple Option' podcast [h/t On3]. “Cooper Manning was on our show a couple weeks ago and I grabbed him, and I know you did too, Mark [Ingram], and I imagine Rob [Stone], you talked to him. And I just said, ‘The decisions you guys have made so far for this guy have been phenomenal.'”

As for any quarterback debate between Arch and Ewers, though, Meyer believes there is no such debate — even after Arch's dazzling 276-yard, 5-touchdown performance against UTSA last week.

“I think it’s all a credit to the Manning family. I would lean on that,” Meyer said. “Quinn Ewers is your starter, boys, until [Arch] beats him out. And doing well against Texas San Antonio, that’s a warm-up. That's a warm-up show. Quinn Ewers has beat Alabama at Bama. Quinn Ewers beat the Wolverines badly at Ann Arbor. He’s your starting quarterback.”

While Meyer said he would start Ewers and play both when Ewers returns from injury, the conversation around the two quarterbacks may begin to change if Arch continues his strong play. Ewers, who is suffering from an oblique strain, could end up sitting the next two games — the heavily favored Longhorns host UL Monroe this weekend and Mississippi State next weekend. After a bye week, Texas will face rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.