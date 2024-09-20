The time has finally come. In Week 4, the Texas football program will trot out Arch Manning for his first-ever collegiate start against Louisiana Monroe. With Quinn Ewers nursing an injury, it is time for Manning to be the starter, at least for this week.

After Ewers left with an injury in the game against UTSA, Manning came in and dazzled with four passing scores and another on the ground. While it might have been a surprise for some to see him light it up, one Colorado State staffer was not surprised, as Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports mentioned.

“The Michigan team that we played and the Texas team we played, I thought both of the best quarterbacks were sitting on the sideline,” that Colorado State defensive staffer mentioned after the Week 1 game against Texas.

That same staffer added even more details about Manning's ability and said he is better than Ewers, per Zenitz.

“When you see him throw the ball, you could see him throw it in warm-ups and it's like: Oh my God, that's different,” he said. “I think the arm strength is probably different. I think also the running ability and the savviness. There's also a way guys carry themselves that it's just like, yeah, he's a little bit different. Ewers carries himself kind of like a regular dude. That dude (Manning) carries himself like: I'm the best thing since sliced bread. And the way he warms up and his arm strength and he can run and he's bigger and his frame, I think it's all of it. Just being around football for so long, you kind of have a feel for like, man, that dude is not like everybody else and I think that dude is even better than Ewers.”

It's not too bold of a statement from the staffer, especially with the recruiting buzz Manning had entering college. He was the top player in the class and a five-star recruit, and he looked every bit like a top-tier quarterback, albeit against UTSA.

In Week 4, Texas faces LA Monroe, which should be another impressive stat line for Manning and the Longhorns. Nonetheless, the Arch manning era has begun, even if it does end when Ewers returns from injury.