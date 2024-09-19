Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian announced that quarterback Arch Manning will make his first career start on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, according to On3 Sports.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss the game due to the injury he suffered in Texas football's win over UTSA this past Saturday.

This upcoming game should not be a problem for Texas, but it will be a good experience for Arch Manning, as he is in line to get significant playing time. It is expected that Quinn Ewers will take the starting job back when healthy, as Texas has some big games approaching in a few weeks against Oklahoma and Georgia as SEC play begins.

Ewers has played well so far this season, especially in Texas' statement win on the road against Michigan, which was a blowout. The Longhorns made the college football playoff last season with Ewers under center, so it would be a jarring move for them to move off of him now, despite the fact that many fans can't wait to see Manning as the full-time starter.

While Manning did make some mistakes that could be chalked to inexperience last week, he did flash his potential, with his arm and his legs. He ran for a long touchdown, and made some impressive throws against UTSA. It will be interesting to see how Manning does against better competition, likely in 2025.

Texas football looks to dominate in first year in SEC

After this weekend, Texas will begin SEC play against Mississippi State, another team that should not be much trouble for the Longhorns. After that, Texas will play in the Red River Rivalry game, which will be a test for them, and hopefully Ewers is back by then. He undoubtedly wants redemption after last year's loss.

The following week is an even bigger game when Georgia visits Texas. It is not only a matchup between the top two teams in the current AP poll, but assuming Ewers is healthy enough to play, it will be a matchup between what might be two of the top Heisman candidates in Ewers and Carson Beck. Those two could also be the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It will be worth monitoring Ewers' status in the next few week as Texas prepares to play the most pivotal games on the schedule. For this Saturday, we get a glimpse at the future with Manning set to get the start.