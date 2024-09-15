Heisman Trophy candidate and Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers exited Saturday's game versus UTSA with an unspecified injury, via Bob Ballou of CBS Austin.

Ewers banged his hand on a defender's helmet early in the game and later went down with what head coach Steve Sarkisian called a strained abdomen. He limped off the field, spent more than 15 minutes in the medical tent and headed to the locker room. Ewers returned to the sidelines in street clothes, indicating that his night his done.

The 6-foot-2 QB has endured injury issues throughout his career but found his groove in a noteworthy 2023 season. He completed 69 percent of his passes and led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the format was introduced in 2014. With the 2024 campaign slated to vault him further up the 2025 NFL Draft board, this setback could be downright devastating.

Ewers finishes his outing against UTSA with 185 yards on 14-of-16 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Redshirt freshman sensation Arch Manning is filling in for the starting signal-caller, immediately electrifying fans with two touchdowns on his first two drives, including a brilliant 67-yard rushing score.

Texas has a three-touchdown lead at halftime, so Sarkisian will probably not have to worry about compensating for Quinn Ewers' absence on this night. Nevertheless, this is concerning news for the team and Longhorns community. Everyone eagerly waits for more information to come out regarding No. 3's status.

Quinn Ewers is a major part of one of the nation's best teams

Texas football looks completely deserving of its No. 2 ranking after decimating their first two opponents. Ewers tossed three touchdowns on the road versus Michigan, sending a strong message that he and the Longhorns are coming for the throne. If he misses an extended amount of time, which is always the worry when a player takes off their uniform in the first half, the program's championship aspirations feel far more uncertain.

That is not to say that the superbly talented Manning cannot effectively lead an already loaded roster. He has already shown fans flashes of what he is capable of, and did so under unusual circumstances. A home matchup against UL Monroe next Saturday should act as a final tune-up before Texas begins SEC Conference play and might just be the extra preparation Manning needs.

ClutchPoints will keep you updated on the Quinn Ewers situation.