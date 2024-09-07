The No. 3 ranked Texas football program had quite the game against the No. 10 ranked Michigan Wolverines. Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers dominated, throwing 24-for-36 with 246 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-12 lopsided win. Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian praised his star quarterback after his dominant game.

“I thought he played really efficiently,” Sarkisian said via Josh Newman of LoneStarLive.com. “I didn't think there was a throw that got forced today.”

While all the hype entering Week 2 was around the Top-10 matchup, the outcome wasn't what Michigan football hoped for. As Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense stalled, Ewers excelled. He made his consistent reads, wasn't too antsy in the pocket, and put the ball in the right spot for his receivers. All of which played a vital part in the Longhorns' win.

Regardless of the dominant display, Sarkisian reflected on the prominence of the Michigan football program and their home crowd.

“This is a tough place to come and win,” Sarkisian said. They had won 23 in a row, so this is a quality opponent.”

What else did Steve Sarkisian see from Quinn Ewers?

Ewers made sure his receivers were involved throughout the game. Texas football had three receivers with six catches or more. Their best receiver for the game, senior tight end Gunnar Helm, had seven catches, for 98 yards and a touchdown. Ewers also threw touchdowns to junior wide receiver Matthew Golden and junior running back Jaydon Blue. Both each had six receptions.

With Ewers playing exceptionally in the first Top-10 matchup of the year, Sarkisian sent a message about the Texas football program.

“None of the moments should feel too big anymore,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian makes a very valid point. In the 2023 season, Texas football made the College Football Playoff with Ewers under center. They played the national champion runner-up, the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl. Texas lost the game 37-31, but proved their Sugar Bowl appearance wasn't a fluke.

Meanwhile, Washington was squashed by the eventual champion Michigan, the Texas football program had some increased motivation heading into the 2024 season. With a nice Week 1 win against Colorado State and now a second win against the national champions, they look dominant. Despite the win, Sarkisian knows what the standard is.

“This one game isn't going to define our season, but I thought it would serve as a good barometer for what type of team we could be,” Sarkisian said.

Texas football is set to travel back to Austin to take on the University of Texas San Antonio for their Week 3 matchup.