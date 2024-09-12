As fans lock in their predictions for when the Texas football team takes on the UTSA Roadrunners, the success will be behind star quarterback Quinn Ewers. The junior signal-caller in Ewers for the Longhorns has even become the favorite for the Heisman Trophy with his fast start as looking beyond, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. speaks on how he has shot up his board.

When speaking to ESPN's Field Yates and Mike Greenberg, Kiper spoke about how after the great win against the defending champions in the Michigan Wolverines, he showed he's up there as “QB1” with the other elite talent. Last Saturday, Ewers threw for 260 yards to go along with three touchdown passes and an interception.

“He’s got to be right there. In my opinion he’s got to be right there as the elite quarterback in this draft, QB1,” Kiper said. “With Carson Beck Georgia, Shedeur Sanders, his offensive line keeps getting him hit, after hit, after hit. I think Cam Ward in Miami and Jalen Milroe in Alabama will be there to challenge right now Field, that Quinn Ewers is QB1 in this draft.”

Field Yates compares Texas football's Quinn Ewers with other top QBs

On the same show, Yates would agree that Ewers is a notable talent heading to the NFL, but does mention how he lacks the physical skills like the aforementioned Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck.

“If you think about what Quinn brings to the table of what Quinn brings to the table that’s different than maybe Shedeur Sanders or Carson Beck,” Yates said. “I think the overall physical skill set is lesser than those 2 players. Quinn’s not going to blow you away with a cannon of an arm, he’s not this surreal athlete that can hurt you all the time with his legs, out on the perimeter and turn a scramble into a 50 yard gain.”

Mel Kiper Jr. predicted NFL Draft stock rise of Quinn Ewers

Kiper's claim about Ewers is constant to how he feels about the Longhorns quarterback as he even spoke about how his performance against the Wolverines will impact his draft stock.

“It’s a great defense, the Wolverines,” Kiper said. “High Noon kickoff at the Big House, what’s better than that? You’ve got three players. You’ve got Will Johnson, a lockdown corner, could be a top five pick for Michigan. Mason Graham Kenneth Grant, that interior pressure that bothers quarterbacks like no other. Those two kids, Grant and Mason Graham will be top ten picks potentially. And then you’ve got Quinn Ewers. Consistency.”

“A couple years ago, he’s at 58% (completion percentage),” Kiper continued. “Last year, it goes up to 69%. But early in the year, against Rice he missed a couple throws. He’s great against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Leads them to an upset with 3 touchdowns and 350 yards. The next week against Wyoming he’s at 52%. After that he’s at 65% or higher in every regular season game. … this is Quinn Ewers year to maybe reestablish himself as QB1 by the time we get to April.”

Field Yates linked Texas football star to Raiders

As for Yates, he had Ewers going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the eighth overall pick in a mock draft on August 21 since their quarterback situation is prone to make changes as it consists of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

“It’s no surprise that the Raiders are linked to a quarterback in Round 1 since the team has gone through a full offseason battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, who are each better suited to be a No. 2 option,” Yates wrote. “Las Vegas ranked 26th in QBR last season (40.1) and needs a long-term answer.”

“Ewers is a fun study with his smooth delivery and capacity to change arm angles to make creative throws,” Yates continued. “He has to be more consistent throwing downfield, but he can really carve up a defense with his intermediate accuracy. Ewers’ functional mobility is also very good and allows him to work around the pocket effectively.”

At any rate, the Texas football program looks to start 3-0 on the season and take care of UTSA Saturday.