Texas football starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury and exited the field in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the UTSA Roadrunners. It was a discouraging development for the Longhorns, but Arch Manning was right there to give Texas' morale up immediately.

Manning was able to find sophomore wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. on his first pass attempt of the game for a 19-yard touchdown, giving Texas football a 21-point lead following the extra kick.

“Don’t let this kid hit the bench,” said @outsidethenest_ on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) after Manning's TD pass.

“Let the debate begin. Should they start Arch or Quinn when he’s healthy again. It’s coming,” commented @Shadboogie55.

From @og_yungdilly: “I can’t wait for him to take the reigns next year, he’s a mfkn dawg.”

It did not stop there.

In the next Texas possession, Arch Manning showed his wheels and broke out for an incredible 67-yard rushing touchdown. Manning's rushing touchdown versus UTSA was the longest by a Texas football QB since 2005 Vince Young, according to ESPN.

Fans are going absolutely wild on social media after Manning's exploits right after his number was called to step in for Ewers.

“BREAKING: 67 YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN FOR ARCH MANNING!!” said former NFL player Emmanuel Acho in his post on X. “This has to be the longest touchdown run in Manning Family history! Arch got all the athleticism!”

“No one can touch the king,” posted @CCChintana_007.

“Let him start the rest of the season. Easy decision 👑🦖,” demanded @DaBaldBully.

It is uncertain at the time of this writing whether Ewers will be able to return to the UTSA game, but given how effective Manning has been handling the offense thus far, it is perhaps better for the Longhorns to keep Manning playing even if Ewers gets deemed fit enough to come back to the contest.