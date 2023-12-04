Head coach Steve Sarkisian could not contain his anguish as he awaited the Longhorns' fate in the College Football Playoff.

The Texas Longhorns received great news shortly after winning the 2023-24 Big 12 Championship. The Longhorns are in the College Football Playoff as the third-ranked team. Head coach Steve Sarkisian was excited beyond belief about the news, but he was also uneasy.

The Texas Longhorns make the CFP despite the odds

Steve Sarkisian went on ESPN to address his feelings on Texas' big Playoff berth. The head coach acknowledged that the players and staff were excited about hearing the good news. However, he was restless before the committee dropped the final results:

“[After the Michigan-Iowa game] I couldn't sleep. So I went out to the couch and my wife checked on me a couple times and I said ‘I'm good'. I finally knotted off and woke up early this morning,” Sarkisian explained, per ESPN.

After hearing of his team's selection in the CFP, Sarkisian looked forward to a better night's sleep.

The Texas football program had one of the most impressive seasons. Despite losing some players to injury for part of the season, the Longhorns boast a 12-1 record and won the Big 12 title.

Quinn Ewers continued his dominant run. The sophomore QB threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns in the conference championship. In addition, Keilan Robinson rushed for 75 yards and two TDs on just four carries.

The Longhorns shut out the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21. Now, the program will prepare to play on college football's biggest stage. Coach Sarkisian understands that Texas was given a unique opportunity. He and the team are grateful for the chance to compete in the College Football Playoff.