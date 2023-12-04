Kevin Durant, just like Longhorns fans, are thrilled to learn that Texas football is headed to the College Football Playoff.

After all the debates and consternation, the Texas Longhorns finally got their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Texas football is scheduled to play the Washington Huskies at the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl, and Longhorns legend and Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant is absolutely hyped about his alma mater making it to football's version of the Final Four.

Texas football clinched a College Football Playoff spot on the strength of an outstanding regular season and their 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Sooners at the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns have lost just once this season, and that was at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners in a neutral site on Oct. 7. That loss was not enough to outweigh the total body of work of Texas football, which also collected wins at the expense of the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, and TCU Horned Frogs.

Durant, who spent one season in Austin (2006-07) before getting selected second overall by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA Draft, and the rest of Longhorns nation are all behind Quinn Ewers and the rest of Texas football that last appeared in a national title game in 2010 in which it lost to the Mark Ingram-led Alabama at the BCS championship contest.

The Longhorns' date with the Huskies is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of the other CFP semis showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Crimson Tide.