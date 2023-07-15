The Texas Longhorns football program finds itself at a crucial juncture as it enters the 2023 season. This year marks their final campaign under the Big 12 banner before making the momentous move to the SEC next year. Additionally, it represents the third year under head coach Steve Sarkisian, who not only needs a strong showing before the Longhorns switch conferences but also must prove himself as the right man to lead the program in Austin. With aspirations of, at minimum, capturing the Big 12 Championship, the Texas football team requires a well-rounded roster that can navigate the challenges of conference play. Among their ranks are a few sneaky standouts who could play pivotal roles in the team's success. Here's a closer look at these candidates:

RB Jonathon Brooks

While it is an arduous task to replace the production of Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Roschon Johnson, Sarkisian has been known for his ability to maximize the potential of his running backs wherever he's been. Brooks, a redshirt sophomore, has already shown promise with limited opportunities. Despite only having 30 carries under his belt, he has accounted for nearly 200 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and an impressive average of 6.6 yards per carry. With a full season as the lead back, Brooks has the potential for a breakout year, aiming to surpass the 1,000-yard mark and become a significant offensive weapon for the Longhorns football team.

WR AD Mitchell

AD Mitchell could prove to be one of the premier moves for the Texas football program coming out of the transfer portal. With some uncertainties in the running back position, the success of the Texas offense may rely heavily on the wide receiver corps. Mitchell's arrival adds depth to an already talented group, featuring players like Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Ja'Tavion Sanders, who contributed significantly to the team's passing game in 2022. Mitchell's skill set suggests that he will contribute to the team's offensive success, especially given his playmaking ability showcased in critical moments of big games, such as his game-winning touchdowns in Georgia's College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State last season and the National Championship game against Alabama the previous year.

LB Anthony Hill

Anthony Hill is another player to watch out for. He comes in as the highest-ranked defensive player for Texas since 2018 and the highest-ranked linebacker since 2015. Hill has already made a name for himself during spring ball, where he has been recognized as the most effective pass rusher among the Longhorns' linebackers, per Horns247. With his remarkable talent and potential, Hill is expected to be a day one starter. Texas, which ranked 28th in the country in defense last year, will rely on Hill's abilities to improve their defensive performance. With his sky-high potential, Hill could quickly emerge as a star player for the Longhorns.

QB Quinn Ewers

While it may seem peculiar to consider a highly touted starting quarterback as a “sneaky” candidate for a breakout season, the circumstances surrounding Ewers warrant this selection. Texas and its fans were robbed of witnessing Ewers' full potential last year due to an injury sustained during the Alabama game. Although he displayed flashes of brilliance in that game, his recovery was hampered, preventing him from reaching his true form.

Adding to the intrigue is the arrival of Arch Manning, the highest-rated recruit in 2023. This brings added pressure on Ewers to perform at a high level. However, this pressure could serve as motivation for Ewers to elevate his game. Despite Manning's less-than-stellar performance during the spring game, he is still regarded as the heir apparent in Texas. Ewers is well aware of this and will do everything in his power to retain his starting position, which will inevitably push him to become a better quarterback this season. Ewers has already taken a different approach, making physical changes and shedding his distinctive mullet hairstyle. It is evident that Ewers is determined to make this season his own, seizing the opportunity to lead the team to success.

Texas Football will look to breakout players for success

Overall, the Texas Longhorns football teams enters the 2023 season with great promise. The team boasts a highly talented roster, and the excitement surrounding their potential success is palpable. However, sustaining this level of hype and achieving their goals, such as winning the Big 12 Championship and potentially more, remains to be seen. The Longhorns will need every member of their talented squad to contribute, including those who have yet to garner widespread recognition or have been overlooked. With a strong core of players like Jonathon Brooks, AD Mitchell, Anthony Hill, and Quinn Ewers, just waiting to breakout, the Longhorns have the potential to make a significant impact and create a memorable season.