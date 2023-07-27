College recruitment season is entering its final weeks. This means a lot of good football programs are wrapping up and working their magic. These are all to get the commitments of high school stars that have a fair shot of playing NCAA Division I football. No group of individuals is more coveted in these times than the five-star recruits. Dominick McKinley is a good example of this as both Steve Sarkisian's Texas football and Brent Venables' Oklahoma football program are battling it out for him.

The Sooners and Longhorns are the only remaining teams that are atop Dominick McKinley's commitment list. However, the Louisiana native may already have a preferred destination. This comes after his visit to Austin and the young defensive lineman seemed to like the atmosphere, per Andrew Miller of Fansided.

Texas football knew that they had to keep their best foot forward. Coach Steve Sarkisian deployed his defensive line specialist to create a meaningful bond with the young lineman. The team knows that the five-star prospect rounds out their roster of players well. They would also need him such that their standing places higher on the recruitment power rankings.

This is not the first time Brent Venables and Oklahoma football fought it out with the Longhorns. Texas native Jayden Jackson was also in the same situation a few weeks ago. Although, it did not end in favor of Sarkisian as the Sooners got Jackson.

Will they finally get their highly-touted five-star DL after all of these college program visits?