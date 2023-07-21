Texas football just shored up its defensive line in a big way for the 2024 NCAA season.

Four-star defensive lineman D'antre Robinson committed to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday. The Longhorns and Florida Gators were the last two teams on his shortlist, per ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett.

Prior to whittling down his choices to two programs, Robinson also considered the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Maryland Terrapins, Colorado Buffaloes, and Texas A&M Aggies. More than 60 college football programs recruited him.

D'antre Robinson, a native of Orlando, FL, felt right at home in Austin, TX from the get-go.

“It felt like home on my unofficial and official visit,” Robinson told Fawcett. “Talking to Coach Sark with my mom made it even better because he touched my mom's heart while talking and made her tear up.”

BREAKING: Four-Star DL D’antre Robinson tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’4 305 DL from Orlando, FL chose the Longhorns over Florida, Alabama, Georgia, & Ohio State Holds a total of 62 Offers 🤯 “I am expected to come in early and play.”https://t.co/RgurG69v1j pic.twitter.com/TlPrUEkEgd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 20, 2023

Robinson also shared that the opportunity to play right away for Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian was another factor in his decision, per 247.com's Hank South.

“Having the opportunity to play as a freshman is a great opportunity,” Robinson told South on Thursday. “Go in, show everybody what you can do at a young age and true freshman. That's just like…you can't beat that.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robinson's tight relationship with Texas football defensive line coach Bo Davis also helped lure him to Austin, TX. Robinson told ON3.com he and Davis talk daily. The latter plans to make his new recruit play on different spots on the defensive line in 2024.

D'antre Robinson is one of Texas football's building blocks for the future

D'antre Robinson currently plays for the Jones Tigers in Orlando, FL. 247Sports.com ranked him the 37th defensive line prospect in the country.

Robinson joins a Texas Longhorns football recruiting class that also includes fellow four-star prospects Jerrick Gibson (running back) and Santana Wilson (cornerback).

The Longhorns are coming off an 8-5 win-loss season and a loss in the 2022 Alamo Bowl to the Washington Huskies. It's a marked improvement from Steve Sarkisian's first season as head coach when Texas football went 5-7 in the 2021 NCAA season.

Sarkisian made it clear the Longhorns must shore up their passing game in 2023. Once they do that, Robinson will beef up their defensive line when Texas joins the highly-competitive SEC in 2024.

It should be an exciting next few seasons for Longhorn Nation.